Jets snap up defensive end after he's cut by Eagles

The Jets need all the help they can get, and GM Joe Douglas reached back to his Philly days Monday to add Eagles castoff Daeshon Hall.

The Jets claimed the 4th-year defensive end Monday after the Eagles waived him from their PUP list on Friday.

Hall suffered a torn ACL on the final play of the 2019 regular season and spent the offseason rehabbing. He was waived with a failed physical designation back in July but reverted to the Eagles’ regular-season PUP list after clearing waivers.

At one point, Hall was a promising prospect, but with Derek Barnett and Brandon Graham starting, the acquisition of Genard Avery, Vinny Curry returning for his ninth NFL season and the emergence of Josh Sweat, there wasn’t a need for Hall.

Hall played in three games for the Eagles in 2018 and nine last year, picking up 1 1/2 sacks.

The 25-year-old Hall was originally a 3rd-round pick of the Panthers out of Texas A&M in 2017 but played in only one game for Carolina as a rookie and spent most of the year on IR. The Panthers waived him as part of their final cut in 2018, and he had brief stints with the Texans and 49ers before the Eagles signed him late in the season.

Douglas, now the Jets’ GM, was the Eagles’ Vice President of player personnel in 2018.

The Jets, the NFL’s only winless team, rank 23rd in the NFL with 11 sacks. They’re 0-7 this year and haven’t won a playoff game since 2010.