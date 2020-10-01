Jets make slew of roster moves before Thursday night game vs. Broncos

Before the Jets take on the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, the team made a few roster moves.

The main one is WR Jeff Smith, who comes off the IR after dealing with a shoulder injury. Head coach Adam Gase may not use him since he's just returning, but with the way wide receivers continue to get injured for the Jets, Smith could be an option.

A more realistic option is WR Lawrence Cager, who was elevated from the practice squad along with CB Lamar Jackson. Cager made his NFL debut last week against the Indianapolis Colts where he caught two passes from Sam Darnold for 35 yards.

Finally, CB Javelin Guidry was signed from the practice squad. The Utah product is extremely fast, clocking the second-best 40-yard dash time at the 2020 NFL Combine.

The Jets also released QB Mike White and CB Nate Hairston.