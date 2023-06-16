Jets have sixth-most cap space heading into summer

The Jets spent a good portion of the spring playing some salary-cap gymnastics. There were three reasons for this: the Jets needed the space in general, they need to eventually extend Quinnen Williams (which is still yet to happen) and they had to fit Aaron Rodgers into the mix when they traded for him.

Players such as Jordan Whitehead and Carl Lawson, to name a few, saw their contracts get reworked to give New York some breathing room. They also currently have all of Rodgers’ option bonus money pushed into 2024.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

For now, that has helped the Jets set themselves up among the top ten teams in terms of salary cap space as the NFL enters its summer vacation with OTAs and minicamps wrapping up.

The Jets currently sit with the sixth-most cap space in the league with just over $22 million worth of room, based on the numbers from the NFLPA. They are one of just seven teams with at least $20 million. The Bears have the most with $31 million while the Chiefs currently have just under $400,000 in space.

On the last day before teams head off for the NFL's summer vacation, a look at how much cap space each team officially has. pic.twitter.com/XM4bAX2JCW — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 15, 2023

Moves the Jets can still potentially do over the summer include restructuring Rodgers’ deal — Rodgers currently is counting over $107 million towards the cap in 2024 — as well as that of C.J. Mosley, who has the highest cap hit this season at $21.7 million. Then there is the aforementioned looming (hopefully) contract extension for their All-Pro defensive tackle Williams.

With a little over a month before training camp, the Jets have time now to figure out their next moves to try and set themselves up for future success.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire