Jets have sixth-lowest dead cap figure, only seven players counting

When it comes to the salary cap, one thing teams try to do is compile as little dead money as possible each year, money that is counting against the cap from players that are no longer on the team. Depending on the situation, teams may be willing to eat a lot of dead money. See the Falcons with QB Matt Ryan, the Eagles with QB Carson Wentz and the Cardinals with WR DeAndre Hopkins as recent examples.

The Jets are currently fortunate enough that they are in contending mode and are carrying a small amount of dead money for 2023. Only six former players (plus Hamseh Nasirildeen) are counting against the Jets’ salary cap this season and no one is counting more than $3.3 million. The Jets have $7,947,106 in dead money, per Over the Cap. Only five teams — Bengals, Chargers, Jaguars, Bills, Chiefs — are carrying less.

Yes, the Jets have pushed a lot of salary cap into next season, but with their expectations for 2023, they’re not even close to thinking about 2024 right now.

Here are the seven players on the dead money list for the Jets and how much they are counting.

WR Braxton Berrios - $3,232,500

DE Jacob Martin - $2,310,000

WR Elijah Moore - $1,931,062

RB La'Mical Perine - $186,336

S Jason Pinnock - $135,224

OT Cedric Ogbuehi - $120,000

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen - $103,924

