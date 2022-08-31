Jets sit fourth in waiver wire order

With all teams now sitting at 53 players after trimming their rosters down from 80 players this week, over 800 players are now on the waiver wire.

Teams now have a chance to put in claims on those players to add them to their roster as they look to improve the last few spots on their roster. The higher you sit on the waiver wire order, the better chance you have of getting the players you want. By 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, the waiver wire claims will be processed and teams will know which players they have been awarded.

For the New York Jets, they sit quite high in the pecking order. Fourth overall, to be exact. That’s because the waiver wire order, through the first three weeks of the regular season, is based on the draft order from the previous season, not including trades. So because the Jets’ original pick was fourth, that’s where they will sit in the waiver wire order.

After the third week of the season, the waiver wire order becomes the inverse order of the current standings.

So as a result, the only teams with higher waiver priority than the Jets are the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.

The full waiver wire order is as follows:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars

  2. Detroit Lions

  3. Houston Texans

  4. New York Jets

  5. New York Giants

  6. Carolina Panthers

  7. Chicago Bears

  8. Atlanta Falcons

  9. Denver Broncos

  10. Seattle Seahawks

  11. Washington Commanders

  12. Minnesota Vikings

  13. Cleveland Browns

  14. Baltimore Ravens

  15. Miami Dolphins

  16. Indianapolis Colts

  17. Los Angeles Chargers

  18. New Orleans Saints

  19. Philadelphia Eagles

  20. Pittsburgh Steelers

  21. New England Patriots

  22. Las Vegas Raiders

  23. Arizona Cardinals

  24. Dallas Cowboys

  25. Buffalo Bills

  26. Tennessee Titans

  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  28. Green Bay Packers

  29. San Francisco 49ers

  30. Kansas City Chiefs

  31. Cincinnati Bengals

  32. Los Angeles Rams

