Jets sit fourth in waiver wire order

With all teams now sitting at 53 players after trimming their rosters down from 80 players this week, over 800 players are now on the waiver wire.

Teams now have a chance to put in claims on those players to add them to their roster as they look to improve the last few spots on their roster. The higher you sit on the waiver wire order, the better chance you have of getting the players you want. By 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, the waiver wire claims will be processed and teams will know which players they have been awarded.

For the New York Jets, they sit quite high in the pecking order. Fourth overall, to be exact. That’s because the waiver wire order, through the first three weeks of the regular season, is based on the draft order from the previous season, not including trades. So because the Jets’ original pick was fourth, that’s where they will sit in the waiver wire order.

After the third week of the season, the waiver wire order becomes the inverse order of the current standings.

So as a result, the only teams with higher waiver priority than the Jets are the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.

The full waiver wire order is as follows:

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions Houston Texans New York Jets New York Giants Carolina Panthers Chicago Bears Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos Seattle Seahawks Washington Commanders Minnesota Vikings Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens Miami Dolphins Indianapolis Colts Los Angeles Chargers New Orleans Saints Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Las Vegas Raiders Arizona Cardinals Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams

