Jets signing WR Randall Cobb

The Jets are signing wide receiver Randall Cobb, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A reunion: Former Packers’ WR Randall Cobb is expected to agree to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, allowing him to play with Aaron Rodgers in NY, per sources. The two men who walked off the field together in Green Bay now get to do more work to do together. pic.twitter.com/WoBpBbDweK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2023

Cobb reunites with quarterback Aaron Rodgers after two stints together with the Packers. Cobb has played 12 seasons in the NFL, including ten with Rodgers and the Packers, as well as stops in Dallas and Houston.

Last season, Cobb played 13 games and caught 34 passes for 417 yards and a touchdown. In 12 years, Cobb has 7,585 yards and 53 touchdowns.

Cobb will slot in as the No. 5 wide receiver behind Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Corey Davis.

