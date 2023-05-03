Jets signing WR Randall Cobb

3
Billy Riccette
·1 min read

The Jets are signing wide receiver Randall Cobb, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cobb reunites with quarterback Aaron Rodgers after two stints together with the Packers. Cobb has played 12 seasons in the NFL, including ten with Rodgers and the Packers, as well as stops in Dallas and Houston.

Last season, Cobb played 13 games and caught 34 passes for 417 yards and a touchdown. In 12 years, Cobb has 7,585 yards and 53 touchdowns.

Cobb will slot in as the No. 5 wide receiver behind Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Corey Davis.

