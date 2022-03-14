Jets re-signing WR Braxton Berrios

Braxton Berrios is back.

The Jets are re-signing the wide receiver and All-Pro kick returner on a two-year, $12 million deal, Berrios’ agent told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal includes $7 million in guaranteed money.

WE’RE BAAAACK — Braxton Berrios (@HNYNUT_BERRIOS) March 14, 2022

Berrios returns to the Jets after a career year. The wideout finished with 46 receptions for 431 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He also rushed seven times for 40 yards and two rushing scores. Berrios played a huge role on special teams, averaging an NFL-high 30.4 yards per kickoff return.

He also had a 102-yard kick return touchdown.

