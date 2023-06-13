Jets signing veteran safety Adrian Amos to one-year deal

The Jets have added another veteran safety to the mix, signing former Chicago Bear and Green Bay Packer Adrian Amos, per multiple reports.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the one-year deal is worth up to $4 million.

Amos, 30, spent his last four seasons in Green Bay after four years in Chicago. A former fifth-round pick out of Penn State, Amos has 122 career starts in the NFL with 10 interceptions, three forced fumbles and 6.0 career sacks.

He’s also been incredible durable, starting every game over the last five seasons.

With Lamarcus Joyner off the roster, Amos figures to immediately be in play for one of the starting safety spots. Jordan Whitehead is back for his second season on the team, and the Jets traded for Chuck Clark earlier this offseason, but it was clear that more depth was needed on the back end.

The addition of Amos ought to make for an intriguing battle for the two starting safety spots during camp, and his addition could also factor in how the Jets deploy their nickel and dime defensive packages.