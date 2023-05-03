Jets signing veteran DT Al Woods

Dec 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive back Ryan Neal (26) celebrates with defensive tackle Al Woods (99) after a defensive play during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have added more depth to their defensive line.

SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes reports that the Jets are signing veteran defensive tackle Al Woods.

Woods, 36, has played for five different teams during his pro career, spending the last three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, including two seasons as a starter.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 330 pounds, Woods has been a run-stuffing force during his pro career, and figures to slide in as a rotational nose tackle for the Jets in Robert Saleh’s defense.

Woods has just 9.0 sacks for his career, as pass-rushing isn’t exactly what he does best, but exactly half of them have come in the last three seasons.