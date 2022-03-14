Jets signing TE C.J. Uzomah to three-year, $24M deal
The New York Jets are signing former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah to a three-year, $24 million contract. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Houston Texans have saved $5.2 million by cutting tackle Marcus Cannon.
Tight end C.J. Uzomah, after suffering through plenty of lean years in Cincinnati, is moving on. Via multiple reports (i.e., the agent texted several reporters at once), Uzomah has agreed to terms with the Jets. It’s a three-year, $24 million deal. The 29-year-old Uzomah was a fifth-round pick of the Bengals in 2015. With three [more]
The Bengals were unable to re-sign C.J. Uzomah and he's now headed to play for the New York Jets
Uzomah heads for the Big Apple.
