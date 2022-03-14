Jets signing TE C.J. Uzomah to three-year, $24M deal

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Tight end C.J. Uzomah, after suffering through plenty of lean years in Cincinnati, is moving on. Via multiple reports (i.e., the agent texted several reporters at once), Uzomah has agreed to terms with the Jets. It’s a three-year, $24 million deal. The 29-year-old Uzomah was a fifth-round pick of the Bengals in 2015. With three [more]