Jets signing DE Solomon Thomas, kicker Eddy Pineiro

Joe Douglas cropped 3/2/22

The Jets have signed a couple of players to one-year deals on Monday afternoon, scooping up DE Solomon Thomas and kicker Eddy Pineiro.

Before playing for the Las Vegas Raiders last season, Thomas played for Robert Saleh in San Francisco from 2017-2020 with Saleh being the defensive coordinator and Thomas a defensive end.

The Stanford-product was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the 49ers — Saleh’s first season in San Francisco — and was selected ahead of players like Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey.

In his first season, the Chicago-native started 12 games and had 41 total tackles, three sacks and one fumble recovery. After starting 13 games the following season and putting up disappointing numbers, Thomas’ playing time and production began to diminish.

The change of scenery seemed to help the 26-year-old as he had 34 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles while appearing in all 17 games for the Raiders in 2021.

He now joins forces with Saleh once again and hopes to resurrect his young career.

Pineiro returns to New York on a one-year deal worth $2.75 million after joining the team late last season to help with the Jets’ kicking woes.

In five games, Pineiro went 8-for-8 in field goal attempts and 9-of-10 in extra points. He’ll be fighting for a spot on the team with Greg Zuerlein whom the Jets signed a few days ago.

Pineiro was a restricted free agent that the team tendered at $2.43 million.