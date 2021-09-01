The Jets added a couple of players off of waivers on Wednesday and they are also signing a player who cleared waivers.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that his client Sheldrick Redwine is signing with the Jets. The safety was a fourth-round pick by the Browns in 2019 and he started eight of the 27 games he played for the Browns the last two seasons.

Redwine had 69 tackles, an interception, and a half-sack in those appearances.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that one of the players the Jets will be cutting to make space for their new arrivals is cornerback Bless Austin. The 2019 sixth-round pick had 88 tackles and two forced fumbles in his first two seasons.

Jets signing Sheldrick Redwine, cutting Bless Austin originally appeared on Pro Football Talk