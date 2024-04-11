Jets re-signing safety Ashtyn Davis

The Jets are bringing back one of their own, and boosting their safety depth in the process by re-signing Ashtyn Davis, SNY's Connor Hughes confirmed.

Hughes previously noted that the Jets wanted Davis to return, but that the 27-year-old wanted to see what his options were in free agency in hopes of landing more playing time.

A third-round pick of the Jets out of Cal in 2020, Davis has played in 54 games for Gang Green, making 21 starts. Davis has put up some decent numbers when given a chance to play, picking off six passes with 13 pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

The way the depth chart looks right now, Tony Adams is likely locked into one starting safety spot, but the other could be up for grabs. Veteran Chuck Clark also re-signed with the Jets this offseason, and Clark and Davis could end up competing for a starting job.

Still, even if Davis doesn’t end up starting, bringing him back gives the Jets’ secondary some needed depth.