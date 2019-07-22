Jets signing Ryan Griffin

The Jets know they will be without Chris Herndon for the first four games of the 2019 season and that may be why they are adding another tight end to the roster this week.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team is signing former Texans tight end Ryan Griffin. Jets rookies have already reported to camp and veterans are due in on Wednesday with the first practice set for Thursday.

Griffin was released by the Texans this offseason after he was arrested in Nashville during the draft. Charges of public intoxication and vandalism were later dropped.

Griffin caught 24 passes for 305 yards last year and has 136 catches for 1,491 yards and seven touchdowns over the course of his career. He joins Daniel Brown, Eric Tomlinson and fourth-round pick Trevon Wesco on the Jets’ roster.