Jets signing LB Kwon Alexander to 1-year deal

The New York Jets are adding some linebacker help before the start of the season. They’ve agreed to a one-year deal with linebacker Kwon Alexander, formerly of the Bucs, 49ers and Saints. According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, the deal is worth $1.12 million and comes with a $152,500 signing bonus.

It’s not a big contract for the Jets to hand out, and Alexander is an athletic linebacker who can provide some depth alongside C.J. Mosley.

Kwon Alexander's one-year deal with the #Jets is worth $1.12m and came with a $152,500 signing bonus, per sources.

Last season with the Saints, Alexander played 12 games and made eight starts, recording 50 tackles with 3.5 sacks and seven tackles for a loss. He’s dealt with injuries during his career, playing just 38 games in since 2018.

Alexander will compete with Quincy Williams for reps next to Mosley.

