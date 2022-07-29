Jets signing LB Kwon Alexander to 1-year deal

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
In this article:
The New York Jets are adding some linebacker help before the start of the season. They’ve agreed to a one-year deal with linebacker Kwon Alexander, formerly of the Bucs, 49ers and Saints. According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, the deal is worth $1.12 million and comes with a $152,500 signing bonus.

It’s not a big contract for the Jets to hand out, and Alexander is an athletic linebacker who can provide some depth alongside C.J. Mosley.

Last season with the Saints, Alexander played 12 games and made eight starts, recording 50 tackles with 3.5 sacks and seven tackles for a loss. He’s dealt with injuries during his career, playing just 38 games in since 2018.

Alexander will compete with Quincy Williams for reps next to Mosley.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

