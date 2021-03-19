The Jets are signing defensive back Lamarcus Joyner to a one-year, $4.5 million deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Joyner will return to safety in Robert Saleh’s defense. He spent last season playing nickel with the Raiders. He joins Marcus Maye and Ashtyn Davis at the position on the Jets.

The Jets now have signed seven free agents from other teams, with receiver Corey Davis, slot receiver Keelan Cole, core special teams player Justin Hardee, edge rusher Carl Lawson, inside linebacker Jarrad Davis and interior offensive lineman Dan Feeney also joining the team.

Joyner, 30, spent two seasons with the Raiders after five seasons with the Rams. He has appeared in 95 games with 58 starts in his career.

He has recorded 420 tackles, four interceptions, five sacks and 33 pass breakups.

Jets signing Lamarcus Joyner to one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk