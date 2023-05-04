Jets signing former Seahawks DT Al Woods

The unfortunate reality of every NFL offseason is watching former beloved players moving on from teams to join new ones. Such is the case with the 12th Man and the Seattle Seahawks, who will have to watch defensive tackle Al Woods on another squad for the 2023 season.

On Wednesday it was reported that Woods will become a member of Gang Green, as he has signed with the New York Jets.

This is a huge (literally) signing for #Jets. Woods is a 6-3, 330-pound, run-stuffer. Said on the @SNYtv post-draft show this was guy the #NYJ were targeting. They got it done. https://t.co/JLYDuDvamg — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) May 3, 2023

Much was written about how the Seahawks’ defensive line was their ultimate liability, but not enough was said about how it was absolutely not the fault of Woods. He played as well as anyone, and was often the reason Seattle could muster any kind of resistance up front.

Woods was a beloved locker room influence, as noted by receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, who openly wanted him to return. There was always a hope he would find his way back to the Seahawks, but apparently it was not meant to be.

Now Woods joins an already elite Jets defense, as well as newly acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire