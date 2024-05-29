Jets signing former All-Pro returner and running back Tarik Cohen

The Jets made a surprising signing on Wednesday morning, adding former All-Pro returner and running back Tarik Cohen.

Though he’s still just 28 years old, Cohen has not played in the NFL since the 2020 season. He played three games that season before tearing his ACL and MCL. After missing the entire 2021 season, Cohen then tore his Achilles while working out in May 2022, once again delaying his return to the field.

He signed to the Carolina Panthers practice squad last September, but a hamstring injury prevented him from seeing the field, and he was eventually released by the Panthers earlier this month.

When healthy, Cohen has been one of the most electrifying players in the NFL, particularly in the return game. Cohen has 985 career punt return yards and 628 career kick return yards. He made the Pro Bowl and was named All-Pro as a returner in 2018.

He also has 2,676 career yards from scrimmage thanks in part to 209 career receptions in just over three full seasons.

"Tarik, explosive playmaker, is starting to get back healthy," head coach Robert Saleh said. "With the new kickoff rules, these kick returners, they’re going to touch the ball over 100 times a year, which is significant. At least that’s what we’re anticipating, and a guy like him who’s still young, obviously coming off his injuries, but we’re excited to have him on board."

If healthy, Cohen would likely be the Jets' No. 1 option on both punt and kick returns, and he could slot in as the backup/third-down back behind Breece Hall.