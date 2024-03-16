Jets signing former Cowboys All-Pro LT Tyron Smith

The Jets and GM Joe Douglas have found their new left tackle to protect QB Aaron Rodgers for the 2024-25 NFL season.

New York is signing former Dallas Cowboys LT Tyron Smith, SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes confirmed.

According to multiple reports, the deal is for one year and, with incentives, could be worth up to $20 million.

Smith, 33, has made the Pro Bowl eight times and been named to the First-Team All-Pro Team twice in his 13-year career, all with the Cowboys. He started 13 games for Dallas last season and earned Second-Team All-Pro honors.

The Jets already improved their offensive line earlier in the week when they acquired offensive tackle Morgan Moses from the Baltimore Ravens. Now, Rodgers will have two established veterans blocking for him.

Smith was drafted by Dallas with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of USC. He's started all 161 career games he's played.

