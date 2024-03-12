Jets signing former Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu

The Jets have added a piece to their defensive front, signing former Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu, per SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Fotu's one-year deal has a base value of $2.5 million but can go as high as $4 million.

Fotu, 25, was originally a fourth-round pick of the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft.

A Utah product, Fotu played 56 games in a Cardinals uniform, making 21 starts.

At 6-foot-5, 334 pounds, Fotu is a big body the Jets can plug into the middle of their defensive line, but don’t expect him to rush the passer much. Fotu has just 3.5 sacks to his credit over his 56 games, with 2.5 of them coming this past season.

With fellow defensive tackles Al Woods and Quinton Jefferson both free agents, the Jets elected to get a bit younger up front by adding Fotu.