Jamien Sherwood was not the first player picked in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he is set to be the first player from the class with a contract.

Sherwood’s agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that Sherwood is signing his four-year rookie deal with the Jets on Wednesday. That leaves 258 more players to sign before the entire class is wrapped up.

Auburn played Sherwood at safety, but the Jets announced him as a linebacker when they selected him in the fifth round. They did the same with sixth-rounder Hamsah Nasirildeen, who played in the secondary at Florida State.

Sherwood had 75 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack during his final collegiate season.

Jets signing fifth-rounder Jamien Sherwood originally appeared on Pro Football Talk