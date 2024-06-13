Jets signing edge rusher Takkarist McKinley after minicamp tryout

Defensive end/outside linebacker Takkarist McKinley’s tryout with the Jets must have gone pretty well.

According to SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes, the Jets are signing McKinley to the roster to bolster an already-loaded defensive front.

The 28-year-old entered the league as a first-round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. He racked up 13.0 sacks over his first two seasons, but his production dipped after that.

Groin and shoulder issues hampered him during his time in Atlanta, and after a couple of partial seasons with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, he signed with the Dallas Cowboys practice squad in late 2022, but never played in a game before being released in June 2023.

McKinley likely won’t push for a starting spot, but with Haason Reddick sitting out minicamp and possibly part of training camp as he holds out for a new contract, McKinley has a chance to make an impact in camp while playing with the likes of Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald.

In 64 career games, McKinley has 20.0 career sacks and 25 tackles for loss.