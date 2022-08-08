Jets signing Caleb Benenoch

Josh Alper
·1 min read

The Jets spent some time with free agent tackle Duane Brown recently, but they’re in the process of adding another offensive lineman to the roster on Monday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they are signing Caleb Benenoch. The news comes on the same day that right tackle Mekhi Becton left practice with a knee injury.

Benenoch was a 2016 fifth-round pick by the Buccaneers. He played 35 games and started 22 times over four seasons with the team. He saw action in one game with the Saints last year.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that Becton’s knee was “stable and seems fine” after Monday’s session. Tackle Conor McDermott was also injured over the weekend to further thin the ranks up front on offense.

 

Jets signing Caleb Benenoch originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

