Jets sign Zonovan Knight to active roster, place Hall and Vera-Tucker on IR

The Jets have added another running back to the mix, giving them a quartet for now.

After officially announcing the acquisition of RB James Robinson from the Jaguars, the Jets have also brought back RB Zonovan Knight to the main roster. In addition, the Jets officially placed RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve after both suffered season-ending knee and elbow injuries, respectively, during Sunday’s win against the Broncos.

Knight made the initial 53-man roster but was cut before Week 1 and signed to the practice squad, where he has been all season. The undrafted free agent from North Carolina State will now be one of four running backs on the active roster, along with Robinson, Michael Carter and Ty Johnson.

The Jets also announced they have added OL Myron Cunningham to the practice squad. Cunningham is an undrafted free agent from Arkansas who started 30 games at left tackle for the Razorbacks. He allowed just three sacks last season, per Pro Football Focus.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire