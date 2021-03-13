Jets re-sign WR Vyncint Smith to one-year deal

Colin Martin
·1 min read
Vyncint Smith white jersey
Vyncint Smith white jersey

The Jets announced on Saturday that they have re-signed WR Vyncint Smith to a one-year deal.

Smith was scheduled to be a restricted free agent on March 17. According to SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano, the Jets could have just given him the lowest tender at $2.1 million. Instead of letting him enter free agency, they agreed to the one-year deal.

Over two seasons (20 games) in New York, Smith has made 18 receptions for 238 yards in addition to three rushes for 52 yards and a touchdown. He's also returned 12 kicks for 322 yards, an average of 26.8 yards per return.

He signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Limestone in 2018, making five receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown in seven games. The Jets signed him off the Texans' practice squad on Sept. 23, 2019.

