Jets re-sign WR Vyncint Smith ahead of free agency

The Jets got a head start on bolstering their wide receiver depth ahead of free agency on Saturday, re-signing Vyncint Smith to a one-year deal.

Smith, who was set to become a restricted free agent on March 17, played in just seven games for the Jets last season, catching one pass for 13 yards to go along with 45 snaps on special teams. The 24-year-old missed New York’s first five games after suffering a core injury that required surgery in training camp and landed him on injured reserve.

Smith originally signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and signed with the Jets in Sept. 2019. He made an instant impact in his first season with New York, catching 17 passes for 225 yards in addition to three carries for 52 yards and a touchdown. Smith has also returned kicks in his two seasons with the Jets, averaging 26.8 yards per return.

With Smith back in the fold, New York’s wide receiver depth chart currently consists of Manasseh Bailey, Braxton Berrios, Lawrence Cager, Jamison Crowder, Josh Malone, Denzel Mims, D.J. Montgomery, Breshad Perriman, Jaleel Scott and Jeff Smith. Perriman and Jeff Smith are both set to hit free agency next week.

More additions to the Jets’ wide receiver room are expected before free agency wraps up, as the position is a priority area of need for Joe Douglas to address.