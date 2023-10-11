Jets sign WR Irvin Charles to active roster, put Alijah Vera-Tucker on IR

The Jets moved right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker to injured reserve on Wednesday, but they didn't replace him on the roster with another offensive lineman.

The team announced that they have signed wide receiver Irvin Charles off of their practice squad. Charles was called up for last Sunday's game against the Broncos and came up with a play that helped the Jets on their way to a 31-21 win in his regular season debut.

Charles was covering a punt and was closing in on Broncos returner Marvin Mims as the ball came down. Mims felt the pressure, muffed the catch and the Jets recovered to set up a first quarter field goal.

Vera-Tucker tore his Achilles in the game and Max Mitchell replaced him in the lineup. The Jets added some experienced depth Wednesday by signing Dennis Kelly to the practice squad and they also signed defensive end Elerson Smith to that roster while releasing defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes.