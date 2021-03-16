Jets to sign WR Corey Davis to 3-year deal

The Jets have a new starting wide receiver.

New York agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million deal with former Titans wideout Corey Davis, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The pact includes $27 million in guaranteed money. This deal won’t become official until March 17 at 4 p.m. ET.

Davis, the fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft, should immediately take over as the Jets’ outside receiver alongside Denzel Mims. Then there’s Jamison Crowder in the slot. Davis underperformed in his first three seasons with the Titans before playing well in 2020. He finished the season with 65 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns – all career-highs.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Jets were interested in bringing back Breshad Perriman earlier Monday, but it is unclear if this deal with Davis will preclude them from re-signing Perriman. What it does mean, though, is the Jets’ starting quarterback in 2021 will have at least three solid receivers at his disposal.

