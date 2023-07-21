Jets sign WR Alex Erickson

The Jets announced the signing of wide receiver Alex Erickson Thursday.

Erickson is entering his eighth NFL season. His first five were in Cincinnati followed by a season each with the Panthers and Commanders.

Erickson was a core returner in his early years with the Bengals and was also a punt returner for the Panthers in 2021.

Throughout his career, he has averaged eight yards per punt return and 24.8 yards per kick return. He gives the Jets an intriguing option there.

