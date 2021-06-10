Jets sign veteran safety Sharrod Neasman

Sharrod Neasman celebrates tackle Falcons white jersy

The Jets are signing veteran safety Sharrod Neasman, according to his agent Christina Phillips.

Neasman, 29, signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic University in 2016. He played in 14 games over the 2016 and 2017 seasons, before signing with the New Orleans Saints in the offseason.

The defensive back was cut prior to the regular season, but re-signed with the Falcons for the 2018 season and made 44 tackles with four passes defended in 12 games. He played in 15 games during the 2019 season with four tackles, and 16 games (two starts) in 2020 with 27 tackles plus one sack against Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.