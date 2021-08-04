Jets sign veteran QB Josh Johnson as backup for Zach Wilson

Josh Johnson in Lions uniform

The Jets finally have a quarterback on their roster with NFL experience.

Josh Johnson, a well-travelled 35-year-old who has spent time with a dozen NFL teams, officially signed with the Jets on Wednesday morning and will presumably soon take his place as the primary backup to rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

Until now, the Jets had been rolling with only Mike White and James Morgan behind their new franchise quarterback, and neither of them had ever thrown an NFL pass.



Johnson has thrown 268 passes since the then-San Diego Chargers drafted him in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft -- when Wilson was only nine years old. He has since changed teams 17 times, including 2015 when he spent nine days at the end of training camp with the Jets.



A former Giant as well -- in 2016, he spent a full season as the third-stringer behind Eli Manning and Ryan Nassib -- Johnson last threw an NFL pass in 2018 when he made three starts for Washington.

More importantly to the Jets, he was signed to the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad late in the 2020 season and was with Jets head coach Robert Saleh’s old team through the next spring. So he is familiar with the Kyle Shanahan offense that new Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will run.

And even though the Jets waited a long time to finally sign a veteran quarterback, they know how important it could be for Wilson to have a veteran in the quarterback room with him -- especially one who is familiar with the offense he’s trying to learn.

The Jets had previously made an attempt to sign Brian Hoyer, who signed with the Patriots instead, and it’s believed they at least made inquiries with Chicago about Nick Foles. But Saleh said he was comfortable throughout the spring and early summer giving his young quarterbacks as many reps as they can get.

It was always unlikely, though, that the Jets would go into the regular season without a veteran backup. Wilson is a lock to be the Opening Day starter if he’s healthy, but the Jets needed insurance in case he got hurt or was just overwhelmed at the start.

And there was no way they’d be comfortable going into a game with White or Morgan. They learned that lesson the hard way two years ago when injuries forced them to play the very inexperienced and unprepared Luke Falk.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Johnson will still be the Jets’ backup on Opening Day. Right now, he was simply the best quarterback available on a very thin veteran market. The Jets will surely keep their eye on cuts around the league late in the summer, and perhaps the availability of a player like Foles.

For now, though, Johnson will be around to help get the 22-year-old Wilson ready, and to provide insurance if he’s not.