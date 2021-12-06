Jets sign veteran kicker Eddy Pineiro to active roster

Bears Eddy Pineiro blue jersey looking at kick

A day after their kicker missed two extra points, the Jets are signing veteran kicker Eddy Pineiro to their active roster, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Pineiro hasn’t kicked in the NFL since 2019 when he was with the Chicago Bears. In that season, Pineiro made 23 of 28 field goal attempts (82.1 percent) and 27 of 29 extra point attempts.

Pineiro missed the entire 2020-21 season due to a groin injury.

The 26-year-old did spend time with the Indianapolis Colts and the Washington Football Team on their practice squads, but has yet to appear in a game this season. Washington released Pineiro in September.

The Jets were hoping that bringing in Alex Kessman to replace struggling Matt Ammendola would alleviate their kicking woes, but it was only exacerbated Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kessman missed two PATs in the first half and didn’t have another kicking attempt the rest of the game.

Pineiro was brought in by the Jets to try out while head coach Robert Saleh held a competition between Kessman and Ammendola last week, but the team ultimately went with Kessman.

The team's signing likely means Pineiro will be the kicker heading into their Week 14 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. This will be the Jets' third kicker in three weeks.