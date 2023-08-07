Jets sign veteran defensive lineman Bruce Hector

The New York Jets have an intriguing defensive line unit and they’ll be adding more depth during training camp. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Jets have signed veteran defensive lineman Bruce Hector.

The #Jets are signing DL Bruce Hector. He worked out with the #Giants on Friday, and now lands with the other New York team. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 7, 2023

Before joining the Jets, Hector reportedly worked out for the New York Giants in hopes to land in New York. It remains to be seen if the Jets had any workout scheduled for Hector before they elected to sign him on Monday.

Hector began his career as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida in 2018 with the Philadelphia Eagles. After spending two seasons with the Eagles, Hector has bounced around to multiple teams, including the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, and Detroit Lions.

Throughout his career, Hector has combined for only seven tackles, two quarterback hits, and half a sack.

Upon joining the Jets, he’ll look to earn a depth role behind Quinnen Williams, Al Woods, Solomon Thomas, Quinton Jefferson, and Tanzel Smart in the interior of the defensive line. Or at the very least, he’s hoping to secure a spot on New York’s practice squad.

