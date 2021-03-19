Jets to sign veteran DB Lamarcus Joyner

The Jets added some secondary depth, agreeing to sign defensive back Lamarcus Joyner to a one-year, $4.5 million deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Joyner will likely play safety, Rapoport said, after struggling as a nickel cornerback for the Raiders in 2020. He finished with just 66 combined tackles, five defended passes and zero sacks or interceptions in just six starts. He had a 53.8 Pro Football Focus grade.

Joyner has the potential to be a starter for the Jets alongside Maye in the deep secondary in the Jimmie Ward mold. He started 27 games for the Rams from 2017-2018 before joining the Raiders and registered 97 combined tackles, four interceptions and 12 defended passes from that position.

Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich’s defense needs as many defensive backs as it can handle, and Joyner gives the Jets a crucial depth piece with starter potential alongside Maye and Davis. Plus, he’s an added veteran presence as Davis enters his second season.