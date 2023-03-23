Jets to re-sign Ty Johnson

The Jets are bringing back another one of their own.

New York is re-signing running back Ty Johnson, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Johnson appeared in all 17 games for New York last season, playing 16 percent of the offensive snaps. He took 30 carries for 160 yards with a touchdown and also caught 12 passes for 88 yards.

Johnson also played 42 percent of the club’s special teams snaps.

A Lions sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Johnson has been with the Jets since the club claimed him off waivers midway through the 2020 season. His most productive season was in 2021, as he had 610 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns on 95 touches.

Johnson has also averaged 17.7 yards on his 14 career kick returns.

