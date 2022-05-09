The Jets held their rookie minicamp over the weekend and a pair of players trying out for the team did well enough to earn a longer stay.

The team announced that wide receiver Calvin Jackson and offensive lineman Derrick Kelly are joining the team. Tight end Brandon Dillon and wide receiver D.J. Montgomery were waived in corresponding moves.

Jackson played at Washington State the last two years and caught 104 passes for 1,403 yards and 10 touchdowns. His father Calvin Jackson Sr. played defensive back for the Dolphins for six seasons in the 1990s.

Kelly played six games for the Saints in 2020 and one game for the Giants last season. He started 28 games during his time at Florida State.

Jets sign two players after rookie minicamp tryouts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk