Jets sign two linebackers, release 2021 sixth-round pick LB Hamsah Nasirildeen

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jason Huntley (32) is wrapped by New York Jets linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen (45) and linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets announced the signing of veteran linebackers Nick Vigil and Sam Eguavoen on Sunday.

And in a corresponding move, New York released undrafted rookie free agent Maalik Hall and 2021 sixth-round draft pick Hamsah Nasirildeen.

Vigil, 29, spent last season with the Arizona Cardinals and had 13 tackles and two sacks in four games. He was a third-round draft pick by Cincinnati in 2016 out of Utah State. In four years with the Bengals, he played 54 games (37 starts) and tallied 295 tackles (182 solo) with two interceptions, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and 2.0 sacks.

He played in 15 games (two stars) with the Los Angeles Charges in 2020 and 16 games (12 starts) for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. He has three picks, two forced fumbles, five recoveries, 5.0 sacks, 10 QB hits and 20 tackles for loss in his 89 career NFL games.

Eguavoen, 30, played the last four seasons with the Miami Dolphins. In 66 games (seven starts) he has 71 tackles (38 solo) with two fumble recoveries, 4.0 sacks, 16 QB hits and eight tackles for loss.

After going undrafted in 2015 out of Texas Tech, Eguavoen spent the first three seasons of his pro career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL.

Nasirildeen, the 186th overall pick two years ago out of Florida State, made 19 appearances (two starts) with the Jets, with most of his time coming as a rookie (12 games) on special teams. He tallied 14 tackles (five solo) over the two years. The 24-year-old took just seven snaps on defense last year and 112 on special teams.

Hall, 24, was not selected in the 2023 NFL Draft and signed out of Southeastern Oklahoma State in May.