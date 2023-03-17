Jets to sign Trystan Colon

As the Jets continue to try and finalize a deal for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, they’re building depth up front.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, New York has agreed to sign offensive lineman Trystan Colon.

Colon entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent the last three seasons with the Ravens. He appeared in 20 games with four starts for Baltimore.

The Ravens elected not to tender Colon as a restricted free agent.

Garafolo notes that Colon also had a visit with the Falcons on Friday. But he still chose to sign with New York.

