Jets sign Trevor Siemian to active roster

The Jets plugged the plug on Zach Wilson as their starting quarterback on Monday and announced that Trevor Siemian will serve as the backup to new starter Tim Boyle.

Siemian has been on the practice squad since signing with the team in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury, but the team formally signed him to their active roster on Tuesday. They also announced that they have signed cornerback Craig James to the practice squad.

Siemian started one game for the Jets in 2019 in place of an injured Sam Darnold, but hurt his ankle early in that game and missed the rest of the season. Siemian was most recently with the Bengals this offseason and he made two appearances with the Bears last year. He also started four games for the Saints in 2021 and 24 games for the Broncos in 2016 and 2017.

That's more experience than Boyle has and Siemian had some success during his time in Denver, but the Jets are opting for the younger player at this time.