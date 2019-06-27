Jets sign third-rounder Chuma Edoga

The Jets know they need to protect quarterback Sam Darnold this year, and one of the men who could be part of that solution now has a contract.

The Jets announced that third-rounder Chuma Edoga had signed his four-year rookie deal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The tackle from Southern Cal started 25 games over four seasons in college, including 12 in 2017 when Darnold was his quarterback.

“I blocked for Sammy D in college,” Edoga said, via the team website, “and to block for him in the NFL, it’s a blessing, a dream come true.”

The signing leaves the Jets with just one unsigned pick — first-rounder Quinnen Williams.

There are only 14 unsigned picks league-wide now.