Jets sign Tanzel Smart to reserve/future contract
The New York Jets announced Tuesday they have signed defensive lineman Tanzel Smart to a reserve/future contract.
Smart has spent most of the past two seasons on the Jets’ practice squad and appeared in three games during the 2022 season. Smart just wrapped up his 6th season in the NFL after also spending time with the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.
Smart’s signing comes one day after the Jets signed seven other players from their practice squad to reserve/future contracts, including quarterback Chris Streveler.
Players signed to reserve/future contract
QB Chris Streveler
OL Chris Glaser
CB Craig James
CB Jimmy Moreland
DL Marquiss Spencer
LB Chazz Surratt
WR Malik Taylor
DL Tanzel Smart
