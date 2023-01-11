Jets sign Tanzel Smart to reserve/future contract

The New York Jets announced Tuesday they have signed defensive lineman Tanzel Smart to a reserve/future contract.

Smart has spent most of the past two seasons on the Jets’ practice squad and appeared in three games during the 2022 season. Smart just wrapped up his 6th season in the NFL after also spending time with the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.

Smart’s signing comes one day after the Jets signed seven other players from their practice squad to reserve/future contracts, including quarterback Chris Streveler.

Players signed to reserve/future contract

QB Chris Streveler

OL Chris Glaser

CB Craig James

CB Jimmy Moreland

DL Marquiss Spencer

LB Chazz Surratt

WR Malik Taylor

DL Tanzel Smart

