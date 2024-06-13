Jets sign Takkarist McKinley following minicamp tryout

The Jets signed defensive lineman Takkarist McKinley, the team announced Thursday. McKinley was on a tryout with the team during minicamp this week and earned a roster spot heading into training camp.

The Jets could use some extra depth along the defensive line and McKinley reportedly had a nice showing during the two-day minicamp.

McKinley is a former first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons who had 17.5 sacks in three-plus seasons in Atlanta and has 20 career sacks.

He last appeared in a game in 2022, playing in four games with the Los Angeles Rams and also spent time on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad.

McKinley has also played for the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire