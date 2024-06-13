Jets sign Takk McKinley

Former first-round pick Takk McKinley has found a new NFL home.

The Jets announced McKinley's signing on Thursday. The edge rusher took part in their mandatory minicamp this week on a tryout basis.

McKinley was selected 26th overall by the Falcons in 2017 and remained with the team until being waived in November 2020. He was claimed by the Bengals and 49ers, but failed phyiscals with each team and eventually landed with the Raiders. He never played for the team and moved on to stints with the Browns and Rams over the next two seasons.

McKinley has 98 tackles, 20 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 64 career games. He also has two sacks in two playoff appearances.