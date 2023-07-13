Jets re-sign star DT Quinnen Williams to $96M contract

Barry Werner
The New York Jets averted a major problem on Thursday when they re-signed star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

The contract is four years for $96 million, with $66 million guaranteed.

Williams had 12 sacks last year and has 27.5 over four seasons.

