Jets to sign special teams stud Justin Hardee

The Jets have made an addition to their special teams unit.

The Jets and former Saint Justin Hardee have agreed to terms on a three-year contract, according to NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. The deal cannot become official until the new league year opens on March 17 at 4 p.m. ET.

Hardee is a cornerback but spent nearly all of his time with the Saints as a special teams gunner. He played 1,105 special teams snaps and just 115 defensive snaps in four seasons with New Orleans.

Hardee had nine tackles on special teams in 2020 while registering a 90.4 Pro Football Focus grade, good for sixth-best in the NFL. He played just one defensive snap last season.

Hardee has recorded 47 total tackles, two pass defenses and one interception for his career. He’s never played more than 8% of his teams’ defensive snaps in a season.

Hardee was originally a wide receiver at Illinois but became a defensive back after entering the NFL.