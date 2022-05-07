Jets sign Sauce Gardner

The first of the Jets’ three first-round picks has signed his rookie contract.

The Jets announced that cornerback Sauce Gardner agreed to his deal on Saturday afternoon. It’s a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season for the fourth overall pick of this year’s draft.

Gardner is coming off a stellar career at Cincinnati that saw opposing receivers fail to score while he was in coverage. That run will be tough to continue at at the professional level as he’ll be tested by the likes of Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill in the AFC East, but the Jets are confident that Gardner’s skill will translate well.

The Jets also took wide receiver Garrett Wilson and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson in the first round. With rookie minicamp underway, there may be news of more Jets signings in the near future.

