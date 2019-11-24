Jets sign Ryan Griffin to multi-year extension

As the end of the 2019 season approaches, teams will be trying to get looming free agents under contract for 2020 and beyond.

The Jets have accomplished that on Saturday, signing tight end Ryan Griffin to a long-term contract. The team announced the deal on Saturday night.

Per Mike Garafolo of the NFL, the extension covers three years. It’s worth up to $10.8 million with “reachable” incentives.

Griffin, 29, leads the Jets with four touchdown receptions. He has started all 10 games this season.

A sixth-round pick of the Texans in 2013, Griffin signed a one-year deal with the Jets in 2019.