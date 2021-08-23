Jets sign reinforcements, place Carl Lawson on injured reserve

The Jets officially placed Carl Lawson on season-ending injured reserve Monday after the edge rusher suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon last week.

Additionally, the team signed defensive end Aaron Adeoye and offensive tackle Isaiah Williams and waived cornerback/return specialist Corey Ballentine.

Adeoye was a 2016 undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State who didn’t see NFL action until this past season. He played eight snaps in one game for the Ravens. He played for the Salina Liberty of Champions Indoor Football in 2017 before spending time in the Spring League and Alliance of American Football in 2019.

Williams joins the Jets after being waived by the 49ers earlier this month. He mostly played on San Francisco’s practice squad before being elevated to the active roster in Week 15 and 17 last year. Williams originally signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He jumped between Washington, the Chiefs, the Raiders, the Saints and the Ravens from 2016-2019. He also played for the AAF’s Atlanta Legends and the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers.

The Jets also worked out former Washington tackle Timon Parris and former Vikings pass rusher Jordan Brailford, according to Aaron Wilson.

