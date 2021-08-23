Jets sign reinforcements, place Carl Lawson on injured reserve

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tyler Greenawalt
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Jets officially placed Carl Lawson on season-ending injured reserve Monday after the edge rusher suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon last week.

Additionally, the team signed defensive end Aaron Adeoye and offensive tackle Isaiah Williams and waived cornerback/return specialist Corey Ballentine.

Adeoye was a 2016 undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State who didn’t see NFL action until this past season. He played eight snaps in one game for the Ravens. He played for the Salina Liberty of Champions Indoor Football in 2017 before spending time in the Spring League and Alliance of American Football in 2019.

Williams joins the Jets after being waived by the 49ers earlier this month. He mostly played on San Francisco’s practice squad before being elevated to the active roster in Week 15 and 17 last year. Williams originally signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He jumped between Washington, the Chiefs, the Raiders, the Saints and the Ravens from 2016-2019. He also played for the AAF’s Atlanta Legends and the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers.

The Jets also worked out former Washington tackle Timon Parris and former Vikings pass rusher Jordan Brailford, according to Aaron Wilson.

List

Jets position battles: Who has the edge after Week 2 of the preseason?

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Zach Wilson throws from win vs. Packers that show Jets rookie QB is ready for Week 1

    Here's 3 specific throws that show why Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson is ready for Week 1

  • Jets put Carl Lawson on IR, sign Aaron Adeoye and Isaiah Williams

    Jets pass rusher Carl Lawson‘s season officially came to an end on Monday. The Jets announced that they have placed Lawson on injured reserve. They also waived cornerback Corey Ballentine and filled the two open roster spots by signing defensive end Aaron Adeoye and offensive lineman Isaiah Williams. Adeoye spent time with the Ravens in [more]

  • 3 defensive ends Chiefs could trade to the Jets after Carl Lawson injury

    One of these three #Chiefs defensive ends could be tempting for the #Jets in a trade after injury to star pass rusher Carl Lawson. | from @TheJohnDillon

  • Raiders cut three, sign Devery Hamilton

    The Raiders have made a few roster moves on Monday, cutting three players while bringing back another. Las Vegas announced the team has re-signed offensive lineman Devery Hamilton, who spent the offseason program and early portion of training camp with the club. Hamilton played his final collegiate season at Duke following four years at Stanford. [more]

  • Netflix's Clickbait is a misguided, dizzying thriller

    Like its namesake, Netflix’s Clickbait invites skepticism and disdain for its obvious misdirection. The new thriller is swarming with ridiculous bait-and-switch twists and red herrings, offering very little else. Created by Tony Ayres and Christian White, Clickbait spends no time developing its characters, and even skilled performers like Betty Gabriel and Zoe Kazan fail to liven up the subpar scripts. The series offers perfunctory commentary on the issues it tackles, including those suggested b

  • WATCH: The Boston Celtics take a risk with Robert Williams III’s contract extension

    Why did the Celtics gamble on Timelord's health? This video helps explain why.

  • Biden praises WNBA champs for social justice activism

    President Joe Biden honored the 2020 WNBA champions Seattle Storm on Monday, celebrating their success on the court and hailing the four-time title holders for changing lives with their activism. The visit marked the first time that an NBA or WNBA team has visited the White House since the Cleveland Cavaliers were feted by Barack Obama in 2016. Presidents typically host college and major league sports champions for a White House ceremony.

  • Why the Federal Reserve Canceling Its In-Person Jackson Hole Retreat Matters

    When the Fed on Friday scrapped in-person plans for its Jackson Hole symposium, it sent a signal investors should heed.

  • Jakobi Meyers is PFF's highest-graded wide receiver of preseason

    New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is Pro Football Focus' highest-graded WR of the preseason.

  • Packers cut Daniel Crawford

    The Packers are getting closer to the 80-player roster limit. The team announced Monday it has waived tight end Daniel Crawford. The Packers signed Crawford as an undrafted free agent on May 3. Crawford spent five years at Northern Illinois but missed all of the 2018 season with a knee injury. In all, he played [more]

  • 5 things to watch as Mets and Giants play three-game series at Citi Field

    The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants play a three-game series this week at Citi Field. Here are five things to watch...

  • Raiders bring back OT Devery Hamilton, cut three others for round two of roster trimming

    Raiders bring back OT Devery Hamilton, cut three others for round two of roster trimming

  • Broncos sign Stevie Scott III, put Brett Jones on injured reserve

    The Broncos had running back Adrian Killins go down with an ankle injury in Saturday’s game against the Seahawks and that led them to add another one to the roster on Monday. Denver announced the signing of Stevie Scott III and that they have waived Killins with an injury designation. Scott was undrafted out of [more]

  • Another setback for Yankees LHP Britton, back on IL (elbow)

    New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton has sustained another injury setback, going on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained left elbow. Speaking before the start of an important two-game series against the first-place Atlanta Braves, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the team will evaluate Britton's condition over the next few days to determine the best course of action. Britton had some pain in his elbow before a rained-out game Sunday against the Minnesota Twins.

  • Bears sign Isaiah Coulter, put Austin Calitro on IR

    The Bears announced a couple of roster moves on Sunday night. Wide receiver Isaiah Coulter has been added to the roster after agreeing to a deal with the team. They opened the roster spot by putting linebacker Austin Calitro on injured reserve. Coulter worked out for the Bears after being cut by the Texans last [more]

  • Derrick Gore sealed Chiefs’ win with late run out of bounds, leaving many observers confused

    Sometimes when you make the smart play from a clock management perspective, not everyone watching is smart enough to understand why you did it. Chiefs running back Derrick Gore found that out in front of a national television audience. The Chiefs had the ball and the lead with 1:51 remaining when Gore got the ball [more]

  • Taco Charlton among Chiefs cuts as they drop to 80 players

    Taco Charlton‘s time in Kansas City is up. The Chiefs announced five cuts on Monday that dropped the team’s roster to 80 players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to get to that number and Charlton was on the list. The Chiefs also released defensive back Will Parks and guard Bryan Witzmann and placed linebacker Riley Cole [more]

  • Ben Roethlisberger still has a run-pass tell in shotgun formation

    The Steelers have a new offense. But they have an old quarterback. With an old tell. During the three drives led by Ben Roethlisberger on Saturday night against the Lions, the Steelers lined up in shotgun formation 11 of 16 times. Twice, they ran. Nine times, they threw. Roethlisberger still has a very different pre-snap [more]

  • Tom Brady wowed a 4th-round rookie receiver by watching his highlights and then taking him under his wing

    Tom Brady wants to be on the same page as all of his receivers, and this year, he is working particularly close with rookie receiver Jaelon Darden.

  • As Ja’Marr Chase struggles with drops, did Eagles land the best WR in the draft?

    NFL Draft lookback: With Ja'Marr Chase struggling with drops, did the Eagles land the best wide receiver?