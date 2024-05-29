Jets sign RB/KR Tarik Cohen

The Jets signed free-agent running back and kick returner Tarik Cohen Wednesday. The new kickoff rules may help give Cohen a better chance of sticking around with a team and getting his NFL career back on track.

Cohen has been working his way back from a list of serious injuries, including his ACL, MCL, tibial plateau fracture and an Achilles tear. Cohen has not played in a game since 2020 with the Chicago Bears when he suffered a torn ACL and MCL along with the tibial injury on a kick return during a Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Cohen first attempted a comeback to the NFL in 2023 with the Carolina Panthers, spending time on their practice squad. The Panthers released Cohen earlier this month.

Before his injuries, Cohen was establishing himself as a valuable return man. He achieved All-Pro honors in 2018 with almost 1,600 all-purpose yards, including 725 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns on 71 catches.

Cohen will compete with Xavier Gipson for the primary return duties for the Jets.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire