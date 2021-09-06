Jets sign RB Josh Adams, S Sheldrick Redwine to active roster

Josh Adams stiff arms Raiders player

The Jets signed running back Josh Adams and safety Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster on Monday, the team announced.

Adams, 24, was part of the team's final cuts last week and was initially added to the practice squad. He had 29 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the 2020 season, as well as six catches for 29 yards. Adams signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame and led Philly that season with 511 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 120 carries.

He'll join a crowded running back room along with Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson, Michael Carter, and La'Mical Perine.



Redwine, 24, was the Cleveland Browns' fourth-round selection in 2019 out of Miami. He played in 15 games (three starts) for the Browns last season, recording 27 tackles, one interception, one pass defended and 0.5 sacks. Over 27 career games (eight starts) with Cleveland he has 69 tackles, one interception and three passes defended.

Wilson signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Michigan in 2016 and payed his first five seasons with the team. He recorded 69 tackles, one interception, and three passed defended in 2020 over 12 games. He's made 188 career tackles with three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one recovery over 75 games (30 starts).

Colbert was a seventh-round pick out of Miami in 2017 by the San Francisco 49ers and played his first two seasons there under Jets head coach Robert Saleh. He's made 93 tackles with eight passes defended, two forced fumbles, and a recovery over 33 career games with the 49ers, Miami Dolphins, and Giants.